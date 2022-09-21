Artists and photographers collaborate for next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit

What happens when two artists, who have never met and who work in different mediums, agree to participate in an undefined project to share, but not copy, their vision?

This was the crux of the callout from the Pearl Ellis Gallery to its members last November.

The idea for the project originated with an exhibit at the Port Moody Art Gallery, where photographers submitted photographs of their gardens and images were selected for the exhibiting artists to paint.

Local photographer Norm Prince had an image selected and approached the Pearl Ellis Board with the idea, but with a twist.

The exhibit would have pairs of visual artists working together on creating two images around the same theme, but one of each pair would be a photographer.

The only criteria was the pair wouldn’t copy each other’s work.

Working with the Comox Valley Photographic Society, 14 pairs of artists signed up. Artists explored each other’s work and developed subjects such as still life, landscape or “a scene” and produced separate works on the subject. Others chose to make social comments around issues that have surfaced over the past three years… climate change and the return to “normalcy” after the pandemic.

Each pair of artists has submitted two pieces of art, linked visually, as well as a statement on their work.

In addition to the photographs, there are oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings, digital art, fabric art and collages that cover a wide range of subjects from found objects and powerful landscapes to images of the marine environment.

The exhibition runs from Sept. 20-Oct.15. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Sept.24, 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. There is no admission fee.

For more information about the Comox Valley Photographic Society, visit www.cvps.ca or contact Norm Prince at: n_prince@telus.net

For more information about the Pearl Ellis Gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

