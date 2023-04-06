Campbell River folk band Awakeneers will be hosting a free outdoor Earth Day concert again this year, 2–4 p.m. at Miracle Beach Amphitheatre. Photo contributed

Awakeneers put on second annual free Earth Day concert at Miracle Beach

Their music centres around honest vocals sweetened with multi-part harmonies, acoustic instruments

After the success of last year’s concert, attended by over 200 people, Campbell River folk band Awakeneers will be hosting a free outdoor Earth Day concert again this year, April 22, 2–4 p.m. at Miracle Beach Amphitheatre.

Recent arrivals in Campbell River, this nomadic band of multi-instrumentalist songwriters — many of whom are siblings — segues seamlessly from a foot-stomping fiddle tune to a hip-hop guide to mindfulness. Their music centres around honest vocals sweetened with multi-part harmonies and acoustic instrumentation.

“We’re excited to be putting on this free, family-friendly event again,” says Erica, one of the band’s singers and their social media manager. “The event was one of the highlights of our season last year. So many people came out to it, way more than we had expected, from both Campbell River, and from Courtenay. We met a lot of new folks, many of whom are now among our most dedicated listeners and concert attendees.”

“As with last year, we’re working with B.C. Parks to put on this free event. It’s family friendly, and welcome to everyone. The beautiful natural surroundings make the Miracle Beach amphitheatre a perfect fit for an Earth Day concert.”

The band will also be performing for an Earth Day special on Shaw Spotlight, airing Friday, April 21, the day before their concert at Miracle Beach, 1720 Miracle Beach Dr, Black Creek, B.C.

More info about the event: www.awakeneers.com/events

