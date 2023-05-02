American Idol judges Lionel Richie, from left, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of “American Idol” on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, from left, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of “American Idol” on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

B.C. high-schooler cut from American Idol top 8, calls experience ‘an honour’

17-year-old Port Moody high-school student Tyson Venegas missed the round of 8

The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.

Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high-school student from Port Moody, B.C., received praise from the judges Monday night for his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

But of the 23-million votes cast by viewers, Venegas found himself among the lowest vote-getters as the field of contenders was pared down to eight.

In a post on Facebook, Venegas thanked fans for their love and support, saying his American Idol journey has come to an end, “but what an honour it has been.”

Another Canadian, 20-year-old Emma Busse from Burnaby, B.C., was sent home by the judges last month when they shortened the list to 20.

Venegas made headlines early this year when he impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan enough to get the season’s first Platinum Ticket for his cover of Billy Joel and Tony Bennett’s “New York State of Mind.”

READ MORE: Watch American Idol ‘Platinum Ticket’ singer wow crowd at a B.C. talent contest 10 years ago

Movies and TVPop Music

Previous story
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Just Posted

Jessica Wegg (left) will be formally announced as the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River Riding on May 6. Photo Sean Wood
Federal Green Party leader to speak at Campbell River event

Providence Living Place, Together by the Sea is a $60.5 million dollar project at the former St. Joesph’s Hospital site on Comox Avenue in the town. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Providence on track, budget to open dementia village in Comox next year

2022-2023 Comox Valley Kickers team with the Div. 3 men’s trophy. Photo courtesy of BC Rugby
Comox Valley Kickers win provincial rugby crown

Red Dress Day calls attention to the continued crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people. (Stephanie Hagenaars/Clearwater Times)
Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, 2-spirit, + awareness event in Courtenay May 5