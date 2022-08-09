Baird, Black and White Trio plays Denman Hall Saturday, Aug. 13

The Baird, Black and White Trio with Roger Baird on drums and featuring stellar pianist Miles Black and bassist par excellence Scott White are looking forward to playing the Denman Island Hall on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

The trio is a melding of three of Canada’s most creative musical minds. The musicians take inspiration from a multitude of influences and use their improvisatory skills to create a unique musical tapestry. The resulting acoustic music is original, passionate, involving, accessible, sensitive and beautiful.

The trio has released one CD, Spirit Door, as well as a DVD.

Baird has performed and recorded around the world in a career that spans 40 years. He was active in the ’70s New York Loft scene playing regularly with The Music Ensemble composed of William Parker, bass, Billy Bang, violin, Dewey Johnson, trumpet, Earl Freeman, bass, Daniel Carter, flutes and reeds, and in numerous projects involving many other great musicians. During the late ’80s and ’90s, he performed/recorded as sideman and bandleader with some of Canada’s most adventurous musicians as well as with U.S., European and Japanese artists, including Marilyn Crispell, Glenn Spearman, Walter Wierbos , Dr. Umezu and Lisle Ellis. His melodic style of drumming brings a fresh vision to the instrument.

Black’s playing has been compared to the likes of piano greats, Keith Jarrett and Brad Mehldau. His performance is melodic, creative and spellbinding. The list of jazz greats he has played or recorded with is too long to list in entirety but includes Maynard Ferguson, Harry “Sweets” Edison, Slide Hampton, Dee Daniels, Oliver Gannon, the Paul Horn Band, Chuck Israels, Max Roach, Lew Tabackin, and Houston Person. This is a rare opportunity to see Black play in an environment where his creativity and musicality shine in a completely new light.

Previously living in Berlin, and now Victoria, White left Canada to become the musical director, bandleader and bass player for Berlin’s Cirque du Soleil. A gifted bassist, he now tours around Europe and North America collaborating with many renowned musicians in styles ranging from Russian folk and gypsy swing to free jazz. White is a very entertaining player to hear and watch. His sound palette encompasses many unorthodox percussive and melodic effects. He is a virtuoso with an unmatched playing style. Scott’s improvisational talents and virtuosity on the bass shine in the context of the BBW Trio.

Come out for this ongoing musical odyssey! You will enjoy the life-affirming spontaneity of these musicians, who let the muse play them. Admission is $20. Advance tickets are $15 and are available at Abraxas Books and D.I. General Store. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

