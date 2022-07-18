Comic Bert Kreischer is coming to Victoria on Sept. 8 for a performance at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Courtesy Bert Kreischer/Twitter)

Comic Bert Kreischer is coming to Victoria on Sept. 8 for a performance at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Courtesy Bert Kreischer/Twitter)

Bert Kreischer bringing comedy show to Victoria this fall

Tickets on sale now for Sept. 8 show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

American comic Bert Kreischer heads to Victoria this fall for a Sept. 8 show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Part of the new Berty Boy Relapse Tour, the show will follow on the heels of Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival tour, which is making stops this summer at various ballparks, racetracks and arenas.

Known for his storytelling abilities, Kreischer has filmed three stand-up specials for Netflix, as well as a docu-series, multiple podcasts, a YouTube cooking show and written a book.

His storytelling ranges from anecdotes about his family and fatherhood experiences, to his “infamous” story about robbing a train with the Russian mafia, which has recently been optioned to be turned into a film.

Tickets are now on sale through selectyourtickets.com and start at $57.35.

READ MORE: World cup basketball qualifier coming to Victoria this summer

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Comedysave on foodsVictoria

Previous story
Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, ‘American Pie’
Next story
QA: director Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of ‘Nope’

Just Posted

Black Creek Community Association executive members Ian Doe and Chris McPhedran cut the ribbon at the new pavilion. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Black Creek open its new community centre pavilion

The Comox Valley Cougars Track and Field Club members: back row (from left) Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row - Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Phgoto supplied
Comox Valley Cougars shine at BC Athletics Championship Jamboree

Dance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
Black Creek’s Levins finishes historic 4th, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships