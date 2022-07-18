Bert Kreischer bringing comedy show to Victoria this fall

Tickets on sale now for Sept. 8 show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Comic Bert Kreischer is coming to Victoria on Sept. 8 for a performance at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Courtesy Bert Kreischer/Twitter)

American comic Bert Kreischer heads to Victoria this fall for a Sept. 8 show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Part of the new Berty Boy Relapse Tour, the show will follow on the heels of Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival tour, which is making stops this summer at various ballparks, racetracks and arenas.

Known for his storytelling abilities, Kreischer has filmed three stand-up specials for Netflix, as well as a docu-series, multiple podcasts, a YouTube cooking show and written a book.

His storytelling ranges from anecdotes about his family and fatherhood experiences, to his “infamous” story about robbing a train with the Russian mafia, which has recently been optioned to be turned into a film.

Tickets are now on sale through selectyourtickets.com and start at $57.35.

