The Georgia Strait Big Band will be playing at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay on Jan. 21. Photo supplied

Big band music at Courtenay’s Evergreen Club

The Evergreen Club is hosting an afternoon of music and dance, featuring the Valley’s very own Georgia Strait Big Band.

This event, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Florence Filberg Centre (upper ballroom) will have concert seating, as well as a dance floor, for those with the desire to cut a rug. In its 16th year, the Georgia Strait Big Band is carrying on a tradition of big band music in the Valley that dates back 80 years.

Professional conductor Greg Bush will navigate the band through a special selection of crowd-pleasing tunes selected from the band’s 300-song music library.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the Florence Filberg Centre office, or at the door.

Bring your dancing shoes – Hope to see you there!

