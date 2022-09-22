Blue Rodeo adds fall Victoria date to Western Canada tour

Blue Rodeo is coming to Victoria after adding some additional dates to their Western Canada tour.
The band will now be performing at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Nov. 24, with tickets going on sale Friday (Sept. 23) at 10 a.m.
The tour shares its name with the band’s latest album – Many a Mile – released in December, and is their first tour since the band took a break from their decades of nearly non-stop performing during the pandemic.
Tickets will be available online at selectyourtickets.com.
