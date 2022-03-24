BMW brings blues to Old Church in Courtenay

BMW brings its blues to the Old Church. Photo by Marilyn Stringer

Formed after an impromptu set at the Edmonton International Blues Festival, BMW is percussionist Kevin Belzner (Back Alley John, Amos Garrett, Suzie Vinnick and more) on cocktail drum kit; Big Dave McLean (multiple JUNO and Maple Blues Award winner and a member of The Order of Canada) on guitars , harmonica and vocals; and Tim Williams (multiple JUNO and Maple Blues nominee, double winner at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis) on guitars , mandolin and vocals.

With an even mix of original and traditional blues from the Hill Country and the Delta of Mississippi, to Chicago, to the cool blues of the West Coast, BMW serves up a fresh but traditional sound supported by their individual skills and a deep camaraderie developed over years of shared musical experience.

These acoustic blues maestros bring their magic to the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online right now at https://bit.ly/36lJ8Qx

