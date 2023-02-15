B.C. author Rika Ruebsaat has published a book all about summer camp memories and will be at the Courtenay Library on Feb. 19 for the book launch. Photo supplied

B.C. author Rika Ruebsaat has published a book all about summer camp memories and will be at the Courtenay Library on Feb. 19 for the book launch. Photo supplied

Book launch at Courtenay Library will take you back to the days of summer camp

Do you remember summer camp?

The fires, the sing-alongs, the water fights, and lifelong friends made…

B.C. author Rika Ruebsaat has published a book all about summer camp memories and will be at the Courtenay Library on Feb. 19 for the book launch.

My Paddle’s Keen and Bright recounts people’s experiences at summer camp. The book launch will take attendees back to those golden days of yesteryear.

“It will be an unusual book launch because I will not just be reading excerpts from the book but will also be leading a sing-along of summer camp songs such as The quartermaster’s Store, Found a Peanut or Green Grow the Rushes-O, songs that anyone who’s been to summer camp will know; and even those who didn’t go to camp will probably be familiar with,” said Ruebsaat. “It could be a very nostalgic evening as people remember songs and experiences they haven’t thought of in decades.”

The launch takes place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Courtenay Public Library.

