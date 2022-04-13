Branch 17 Fiddlers are hosting a dance at the Fallen Alders Community Hall

Get your dancin’ shoes ready – Branch 17 Fiddlers are hosting a dance at the Fallen Alders Community Hall (3595 Royston Rd.) for an evening of toe-tapping, heel-kicking entertainment.

“To welcome everyone we have invited some of the talented fiddlers from other Branches of the B.C. Old Time Fiddlers to join in with us for a great night of music,” said Lorraine Hiebert of the Branch 17 Fiddlers. “You will hear polkas, jigs, reels along with some country music, so get out your dancing shoes and grab the family and head to the hall on April 22.”

Tickets for the event are $10 apiece.

The dance starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

This will be the first dance hosted by the Branch 17 Fiddlers in more than two years, due to the pandemic.

“Usually at this time of the year we have our annual jamboree, which goes the whole weekend, but with the precautions just being lifted we did not have the time to plan a weekend event,” said Hiebert.“However, there will be a jam session on the Saturday at the hall (in addition to Friday’s dance) and we welcome anyone interested to come by and join in. This is your chance to bring your fiddle, guitar and meet other musicians.”

The jam session runs all day Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Glen at 250-339-9299.

