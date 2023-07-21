Britney Spears and will.i.am set to release new single

The two artists are releasing their new collaboration on July 21

A new promotional photo of Britney Spears and will.i.am has been released on the eve of their new collaboration.

LISTEN HERE:

Their much-awaited single “Mind Your Business” will be released on Friday, July 21, and marks Spears’ second release since her conservatorship ended, thanks in large part to the #FreeBritney movement. The two artists last collaborated on the 2013 hit Scream & Shout.

The new song is inspired by the lack of privacy in the digital age, something Spears is far too familiar with. Her highly-anticipated, tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is set to be released in October.

Previous story
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Next story
Doubled Hollywood strike enters second week with no signs of a deal

Just Posted

RCMP has secured contract raises with the City of Courtenay every year for nearly a decade. A city councillor said the contracts are increasingly unaffordable, but that Courtenay has no better option. (Black Press file photo)
Courtenay RCMP tee’d up for a 10th consecutive contract increase

Comox Mayor Nicole Minions (left) and Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner (right) awarded Junyi Liu the Citizen Service Award, on July 12, after the man saved a woman from the fire at the Comox Esso gas station on the night of May 20. (Photo from Town of Comox’s Twitter)
Comox Valley hero awarded with Citizen Service Award but faces an uncertain future

Alice Mwangi gives out kits and conducts an education session on Maasai land in Narok County, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Alice Mwangi)
Comox Days for Girls second annual Strawberry Tea Social upcoming

Filmmakers Lisa Molomot and Alison Mountz are coming to the COmox valley for two screenings of their award-winning documentary, Safe Haven (80 min).
Filmmakers on hand for Comox Valley screenings of war resisters documentary