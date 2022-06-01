“Pink Cheer” by Connie Treen is one of the pieces that will be featured at the Brushworks Spring Show and Sale at the Comox Legion on Saturday, June 4. Photo supplied

Brushworks artists at Comox Legion for annual spring show

The Brushworks painting group will hold its annual Spring Show and Sale at the Comox Legion on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A wide variety of styles and subject matter will be on available for sale and artists will be in attendance throughout the day.

Established in 2001, Brushworks is a group of local artists who paint together each week in Comox.

Acrylic, oil, watercolour and multi-media works will be featured in this one-day show and sale. Artists will also have original art cards available for sale.

Participating artists include David Ballantyne, Adelle Brown, Brenda Calhoun, Pam Faunt, Barry Graham, June Heaton, Kay Hilborn, Linda Huibers, Val Jeske, Kate Kokotailo, Janet Liszt, Barbara Martin, Julie McDonald, Brenda Olinek, Juanita Olson, Valerie Parmley, Andy Reddekop, Susan Reddekop, Mary Reed, Carol Schinkel, Lynn Sweetman, Connie Treen, Valerie Wallace and Doris Wilson.

The Comox Legion is located at 1825 Comox Ave. in Comox. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

