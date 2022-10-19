Brushworks take centre stage at next Pearl Ellis Gallery show

“Comox Marina” by Lynne Sweetman is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, Oct. 18-Nov. 12.“Comox Marina” by Lynne Sweetman is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, Oct. 18-Nov. 12.
“Squall” by David Ballantyne is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, Oct. 18-Nov. 12.“Squall” by David Ballantyne is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, Oct. 18-Nov. 12.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery will feature the Brushworks Painting Group from Oct. 18-Nov. 12. Established in the 1990s, Brushworks has a membership of about 30 painters who get together weekly at the Lion’s Den in Comox to paint and offer each other encouragement, inspiration and challenge in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

The group includes many long-time members.

Gallery viewers can expect to see paintings in acrylic, oil, watercolour and mixed media by established and emerging artists.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 1:30-4 p.m. with artists in attendance. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

art exhibitComox

Previous story
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sex abuse claims

Just Posted

Richard Hardy said giving the K’ómoks First Nation a voice at the CVRD table was a motivating factor in his decision to run for the Area B director position.
Richard Hardy becomes Comox Valley Regional District’s first-ever Indigenous director

Student Voice elections are run through CIVIX and take place in participating schools. Students are taught the process of how to vote, including looking at each candidate’s viewpoints before hitting the polls. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Comox Valley schools participate in student vote

The Cannova ‘Bronze range’ (canna lily) was in full bloom in the Cox garden this month. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: October heat is stretching out the flower season

Jane Atherton is the new chairperson for the North Island College board of governors. Photo supplied
North Island College selects new board of governors chair