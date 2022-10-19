Brushworks take centre stage at next Pearl Ellis Gallery show

“Comox Marina” by Lynne Sweetman is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, Oct. 18-Nov. 12. “Squall” by David Ballantyne is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, Oct. 18-Nov. 12.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery will feature the Brushworks Painting Group from Oct. 18-Nov. 12. Established in the 1990s, Brushworks has a membership of about 30 painters who get together weekly at the Lion’s Den in Comox to paint and offer each other encouragement, inspiration and challenge in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

The group includes many long-time members.

Gallery viewers can expect to see paintings in acrylic, oil, watercolour and mixed media by established and emerging artists.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 1:30-4 p.m. with artists in attendance. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

