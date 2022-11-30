The Celebration Singers Community Choirs will perform a pair of concerts, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, in Courtenay. Photo supplied

Celebration Singers Christmas concerts set for Courtenay

According to the Men of Notes, “If you can talk you can sing. If you can walk you can dance.”

And sing and dance they will when the three Celebration Singers Community Choirs perform “Winter With You,” their annual gift of beautiful seasonal music.

The three choirs will raise over 100 voices under the expert direction of Denise Marquette, Stephanie Eakle and Carol Anne Parkinson, with piano accompaniment by the very talented Sean Mooney and Andrew Sims.

Enjoy the Men of Notes as they suggest that you Don’t Stand Between A Man and His Tools.

Let the Celebration Singers take you for a sail on The River, and find out what chaos ensued during The Twelve Days After Christmas. The gorgeous voices of the Grace Notes will entice you as they echo the song of The Bird’s Lullaby and tell you how to bake away your holiday blues in What Baking Can Do. Variety abounds – a song for each of you to treasure. Join us!

Concerts are on Dec. 9 (7 p.m.) and Dec. 10 (2 p.m.) at St. George’s United Church, 505 6th St, Courtenay. Tickets are on sale at Blue Heron Books and House of Color. Adults $25 and Youth (U18) $20. For more information, contact sheilald@shaw.ca

