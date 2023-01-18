Cellist Ariel Barnes featured in upcoming Vancouver Island Symphony performance in Courtenay

Cellist Ariel Barnes is the guest artist, and Jonathan Girard will lead the orchestra as the guest conductor at the upcoming Vancouver Island Symphony performance in Courtenay on Jan. 22.

The program, titled Appasionato, will showcase the music of two female composers from different eras.

Barnes will perform Invisible Distance by Dorothy Chang, and Overture in C Major by Fanny Mendelssohn.

Barnes enjoys a diverse career as a soloist, chamber, and orchestral musician, spanning Europe, North America, and Asia. He is a Canada Council Musical Instrument Bank Competition laureat, was awarded “Artist of the Year” with his duo Couloir at the Western Canadian Music Awards, and took first prize at the 24th International Johannes Brahms Competition in Pörtschach, Austria.

The program will also feature Igor Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite, as well as Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 Op. 90 “Italian.” (Felix is Fanny’s brother.)

The curtain rises at 2 p.m.

Visit sidwilliamstheatre.com for tickets.

