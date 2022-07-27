Chinese artist featured in solo show at Comox gallery

’Grey Jay’ is one of the Mae Hung pieces that will be on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, July 28-Aug. 20. Photo supplied

The Pearl Ellis Gallery presents a solo exhibition of paintings by artist Mae Hung.

The show, entitled When East Meets West, runs July 28-Aug. 20.

Hung moved to Canada almost 50 years ago after spending her childhood years in Hong Kong. She began painting 30 years ago as a hobby; after retirement it became a passion.

Hung moved to the Comox Valley four years ago. She enjoys being close to nature, walking often on trails and greenways for exercise and also getting to know more about the focal points of her paintings.

Hung’s love of nature is obvious in her work – fish, flowers, birds, trees, water and mountains, the changing seasons – all are subject matters in her delicate watercolour paintings on paper. During the pandemic, painting has helped her process difficult emotions, missing time with her mother, children and grandchildren.

Hung has been a member of the Chinese Canadian Artists Federation, a member of the International Lingnan School and currently serves as director of the Chinese Canadian Culture and Art Association. She has participated in numerous exhibitions in Canada and Asia and her paintings are in private collections in Canada and abroad.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, July 30, 1-3 p.m. with Hung in attendance. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The Gallery has expanded its hours to Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

