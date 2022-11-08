The Journeymen - A Tribute to Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana will play at the Sid Williams Theatre on Nov. 13.

The Journeymen - A Tribute to Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana will play at the Sid Williams Theatre on Nov. 13.

Clapton and Santana tribute in Courtenay doubles as a fundraiser for veterans

Nothing is more central to rock mythology than the cult of the lead guitarist, and few have done more to create that cult than Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana.

“The Journeymen” is an homage to two of the most significant guitarists in history.

The show comes to Courtenay on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Sid Williams Theatre.

“The Journeymen” details more than 100 years combined of incredible artistry and musicianship from these two guitar legends.

Clapton is a three-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has won 18 Grammy Awards.

Santana has sold more than 100 million albums and is the best-selling Latin artist of all time.

Band leader Doug Towle brings a collection of some of the finest musicians from Canada’s west coast for an evening of guitar magic.

“Guitars for Vets Canada is a program near and dear to me,” said Towle. “I’ve been working with them for a while now and I can personally attest to the benefits our vets receive from learning guitar. It eases PTSD, helps with motor function and much more.

“Guitars for Vets Canada matches veterans and still-serving members with PTSD or other service-related disabilities with a gently used guitar and online/volunteer lessons where available. Our mission is to put the healing power of music in the hands of heroes.”

Part of the proceeds of this show will support the Guitars for Vets Canada program.

For tickets, visit sidwilliamstheatre.com

Comox ValleyConcertsCourtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Next story
Musicians reconsider value of touring as competition soars, prices surge

Just Posted

The Journeymen - A Tribute to Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana will play at the Sid Williams Theatre on Nov. 13.
Clapton and Santana tribute in Courtenay doubles as a fundraiser for veterans

The Mistletoe Craft Faire takes place Nov. 11-13 at the Florence Filberg Centre. The first craft fair of the season always draws hundreds of early Christmas shoppers. File photo
Mistletoe Craft Faire coming to the Florence Filberg in Courtenay

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the gallery at the inaugural meeting of the newly elected city council, Monday at the CVRD Civic Room. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells delivers inaugural address

Gladstone Brewing Company came out on top at the BC Beer Awards this past weekend. Photo by Alexandra Stephanson
Courtenay brewery comes up big at BC Beer Awards