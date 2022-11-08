Clapton and Santana tribute in Courtenay doubles as a fundraiser for veterans

The Journeymen - A Tribute to Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana will play at the Sid Williams Theatre on Nov. 13.

Nothing is more central to rock mythology than the cult of the lead guitarist, and few have done more to create that cult than Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana.

“The Journeymen” is an homage to two of the most significant guitarists in history.

The show comes to Courtenay on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Sid Williams Theatre.

“The Journeymen” details more than 100 years combined of incredible artistry and musicianship from these two guitar legends.

Clapton is a three-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has won 18 Grammy Awards.

Santana has sold more than 100 million albums and is the best-selling Latin artist of all time.

Band leader Doug Towle brings a collection of some of the finest musicians from Canada’s west coast for an evening of guitar magic.

“Guitars for Vets Canada is a program near and dear to me,” said Towle. “I’ve been working with them for a while now and I can personally attest to the benefits our vets receive from learning guitar. It eases PTSD, helps with motor function and much more.

“Guitars for Vets Canada matches veterans and still-serving members with PTSD or other service-related disabilities with a gently used guitar and online/volunteer lessons where available. Our mission is to put the healing power of music in the hands of heroes.”

Part of the proceeds of this show will support the Guitars for Vets Canada program.

For tickets, visit sidwilliamstheatre.com

