“Ocean View” by Kaden Carmichael is one of the pieces on exhibit at Visionaries, a showcase of art by high school artists, showing May 5-28 at the Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox.

“Ocean View” by Kaden Carmichael is one of the pieces on exhibit at Visionaries, a showcase of art by high school artists, showing May 5-28 at the Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox.

Comox art gallery’s next exhibit features high school artists

Running from May 5-28, Visionaries is a showcase of art by the senior secondary students of Mark R. Isfeld, G.P. Vanier and Highland high schools.

With a wide array of works being presented in a number of different mediums, the exhibition is well worth a visit to see the creativity of the community’s talented, young artists.

The Mark Isfeld students will show a number of acrylic paintings and photography pieces, and students from Vanier will exhibit a selection of 2D and 3D work.

Highland students will display a variety of work including clay sculpture, acrylic paintings, and various drawing mediums.

“It is exciting to have all three high schools represented in one venue,” said teacher and artist Barb Mareck. “It’s a nice way to bring the schools together in a supportive setting. Many of the students have never been involved in an art show or even thought of having their work displayed in a public gallery, so this is an excellent opportunity for them.”

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox.

The Gallery is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. with current COVID protocols in place.

For more information and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com

art exhibitComox

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Watch B.C. sitar virtuoso play at Mt. Everest base camp in ‘special’ trek up famous mountain

Just Posted

Comox Valley residents will see hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and dozens of water vessels training on local beaches from May 6 to 13, as part of Exercise Cougar Gauntlet. Photo supplied.
Army Reserves to conduct beach assault and raid exercise around CFB Comox

SD 71 Director of Instruction Jay Dixon with Primary 2nd place winners: Oscar Silverstein, Wilder Petch, Everett Dickens and Glen Nasadyk and Grade 3 teacher Kathryn Ney from Cumberland Community. Photo, SD71
Comox Valley students solve big problems with Minecraft event

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada

The proposed boundaries for the new electoral areas add part of Courtenay to the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
North Island-Powell River riding to include part of Courtenay in proposed boundary shift