Comox art gallery’s next exhibit features high school artists

“Ocean View” by Kaden Carmichael is one of the pieces on exhibit at Visionaries, a showcase of art by high school artists, showing May 5-28 at the Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox.

Running from May 5-28, Visionaries is a showcase of art by the senior secondary students of Mark R. Isfeld, G.P. Vanier and Highland high schools.

With a wide array of works being presented in a number of different mediums, the exhibition is well worth a visit to see the creativity of the community’s talented, young artists.

The Mark Isfeld students will show a number of acrylic paintings and photography pieces, and students from Vanier will exhibit a selection of 2D and 3D work.

Highland students will display a variety of work including clay sculpture, acrylic paintings, and various drawing mediums.

“It is exciting to have all three high schools represented in one venue,” said teacher and artist Barb Mareck. “It’s a nice way to bring the schools together in a supportive setting. Many of the students have never been involved in an art show or even thought of having their work displayed in a public gallery, so this is an excellent opportunity for them.”

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox.

The Gallery is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. with current COVID protocols in place.

For more information and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com

