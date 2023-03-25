Comox artist featured at next Cumberland gallery show

The Gallery @ Weird Church presents The Power of Place: Selected Paintings by Tracy Kobus, which will run from April 1-29 at The Gallery @ Weird Church in Cumberland.

The exhibit’s official opening will run April 8 from 2-5 p.m., or any time the gallery is open.

Comox artist Kobus is fascinated by the interrelationship of humans and the natural world, and believes that the landscape can serve as a powerful metaphor for aspects of our life’s journey.

In her recognizable and vibrant painting style, Kobus’s paintings are loosely referenced from places she has explored, mostly in her home environment, Vancouver Island.

Whether it’s a blue lake beckoning for a paddle, a mountain bike ride through a dark forest or a living room set outside in the mountains, she creates dynamic and accessible scenes that cause the viewer to consider how nature and our inner worlds are connected.

Kobus has been working as an artist and drawing teacher in the Comox Valley for 20 years.

She sells her work and reproductions at gift shops and online.

Kobus often donates pieces to support local causes such as the Transition Society, Habitat for Humanity or YANA.

To learn more about the artist, visit www.tracykobus.com where you may sign up for her newsletter and be the first to see new work, or follow her on facebook and instagram (@tracykobusart).

Don’t miss this opportunity to visit an entire exhibition of Kobus originals, selected from the last 10 years — some of which she borrowed from collections for the show.

Playing at the opening will be amazing local guitarist Alan Jossul.

The Gallery @ Weird Church is located at 2688 Penrith Ave. in Cumberland.

Viewing hours are Fridays 4 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 2- 5 p.m., whenever the gallery sign is displayed.

FMI: www.weirdchurchcumberland.com

art exhibitCumberland