Comox artist presents fabric art workshop

It’s a Beach Day, by Kate Bridger Little Qualicum, by Kate Bridger The Pier, by Kate Bridger Home Berth, by Kate Bridger After The Rain, by Kate Bridger View Over The Bow, by Kate Bridger

Kate Bridger’s foray into fabric art began in the early-1980s when she lived with her husband and two small children in a remote pulp and paper town in Northern Ontario. The winters were long and nasty, and the summers were short and buggy; there was plenty of time to pursue new interests. Having enjoyed working with fabrics, she began making wall hangings for her children’s rooms. When their walls were amply covered, she fine-tuned her techniques, tested the marketplace and developed the art form to which she has remained committed ever since.

More than three decades later, Bridger’s work has appeared in magazines, won awards and is displayed in homes and businesses around the world. She has created well over 500 original pieces featuring landscapes, wildlife, house portraits, old cars, household objects and abstracts.

“I am as excited about classical architecture and pastoral vistas as I am about unkempt alleys, rusty trucks and crumbling barns,” Bridger said in a news release.

She and her family moved to Nelson in 1994, and lived there for 25 years. During that time, she owned a gallery, worked in ad sales and real estate, conducted art workshops, wrote a few books, raised two sons and maintained her fabric art practice. Her work has evolved over the years and, presented professionally framed, is often mistaken for painting.

She moved to Comox in December 2019 — in time for a pandemic, she quips. Fortunately, exploring and stitching her new environs kept her occupied, and introduced her to like-minded people in the Comox Valley. Her work is available at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach, The Salish Sea Market in Bowser, and in Comox.

Between her move to Vancouver Island, COVID and a few other interruptions, it’s been a long time since Bridger has taught an in-person fabric art workshop. In February, she will conduct a two-day workshop — her second on Vancouver Island and first since moving to the Valley.

She has chosen to present ‘Earth, Wind, Fire and Water’ because it is a good introduction to all sorts of techniques and processes, and is suitable for most levels of art ability and experience. The only requirements are that participants are comfortably familiar with the workings of their sewing machines and have a rudimentary understanding of freemotion stitching.

The workshop is Feb. 4 and 5 at The Lion’s Den (behind and beneath the Pearl Ellis Gallery at 1727 Comox Ave. in Comox). Registration is through the gallery. Contact: igadurand@hotmail.com

Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 27.

