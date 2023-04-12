Comox gallery featuring ‘Inside Art’ at next show

Doris Badcock - The Old Homestead - is one of the pieces at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, opening April 11. Photo supliedDoris Badcock - The Old Homestead - is one of the pieces at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, opening April 11. Photo suplied
When Iris Eyes are Smiling, by Gail Clements, is one of the pieces at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, opening April 11. Photo supliedWhen Iris Eyes are Smiling, by Gail Clements, is one of the pieces at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, opening April 11. Photo suplied

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery presents the Inside Art Group Annual Spring Art Show and Sale from April 11-May 6.

This group of enthusiastic artists meets on Mondays at the Lions’ Den in Comox. They are a non-competitive group providing friendly support to each other while producing images in a refreshing and creative atmosphere.

Members work in a variety of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolours, pastels, scratchboards, alcohol inks and mixed mediums. Members gain inspiration from each other and a variety of subject matter: landscapes, floral, portraits, wildlife, seascapes, modern and inspirational subjects.

Artists experiment with their own styles at their own pace. If you have ever thought that you would like to take up painting as a hobby, drop by on a Monday and see the artists at work. They are always looking for new artists.

Original art cards from over 40 local artists are also available to purchase.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, April 15, 1-3 p.m. with artists in attendance. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

