Comox gallery offers drawing classes

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is pleased to announce a series of four drawing classes on Sundays in March. Classes will run from 2-4 p.m. at the gallery at 1729A Comox Ave. in Comox.

Alora Griffin, a recently retired architect and art teacher, will lead this structured course. It is suitable for beginners or for artists who want to brush up on their drawing skills. Lessons will start with a few exercises designed to access the right side of the brain where our creativity resides. In the second hour, students will focus on drawing objects. For part of the last two classes, a model will be present so students can learn how to draw a portrait and a figure.

Participants will be encouraged to do ‘homework’ between classes to master their new drawing skills.

Griffin graduated from UBC with a degree in Fine Arts History. She continued to learn through studio courses, including a drawing course with B.C. Binning and a printmaking course with Tony Onley. She then transferred to Art Education where she studied painting with Ian Thomas and ceramics with Jean Weakland.

After teaching high school art in New Zealand and Vancouver, Griffin studied to become an architect. While working as an intern architect in Toronto she continued to draw and paint, and took photography classes, which led to the development a drawing course, which she later taught to adults in Toronto and on Salt Spring Island.

“Learning to draw can be a rewarding experience at any age, and you don’t have to be able to draw a straight line,” Griffin said. “I can’t!”

Register in person at the gallery, Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., or by phone (credit card only) at 250-339-2822.

•Artists in Comox and vicinity have decided to hold a sale of superfluous art supplies they have hiding in their closet, from paint and brushes to frames, books, canvases and crafting.

If interested in cleaning your own art space, register in person or by phone at the Pearl Ellis Gallery and rent a table for $35. Come and set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Lions Den, below the gallery. You are responsible for your own sales.

If interested in seeing what’s available, come and check what is for sale. There should be plenty of great deals for artists in the region.

FMI: Isabelle Durand at igadurand@hotmail.com