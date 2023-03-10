Comox gallery offers watercolour workshop

No fooling! If you love watercolours and like to try out new things, make sure to sign up for a two-day workshop at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, April 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Juanita Olson will be leading this adventure. Olson began her watercolour pursuit many years ago, providing her with a very pleasing leisure time activity. Once in the Comox Valley, she devoted more time to venturing into other techniques inspired by the company of the many talented artists in the vicinity.

She loves to teach this workshop because participants are always so “gobsmacked” by what they are seeing happen on their paper, and are happy to have a personal example of this technique to take home. You will learn how to prepare and mount the paper, how to use your watercolours on this special paper to best effect, and how to treat the finished product for lasting display. Olson has taught many classes at her home studio, and feels fortunate to share her skills with “developing artists” and friends who gather to learn from each other.

Cost is $110 for PEG members and $135 for non-members.

Register in person at the gallery at 1729A Comox Ave. with cash, debit or credit card, or phone in with credit cards. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

Location of the workshop is the Lion’s Den, below the gallery.

Sign up before it fills up!

