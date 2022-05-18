Comox Valley Airport’s Spring – Art in the Airport exhibit opens

The Comox Valley Airport, in partnership with Courtenay based, ARTWRX Studio Gallery, is celebrating the opening of the annual Spring – Art in the Airport Exhibit.

“The arrival of new works to the airport is a welcome one, as the vivid colours and fresh designs add the element of spring to the interior of our facility, while we await the return outside,” said Comox Valley Airport’s CEO, Mike Atkins. “Happily, our passenger numbers are rapidly increasing, and although we still require masks to be worn in the terminal, non-passengers are now welcome to visit the terminal to view the works.”

“The Comox Valley Airport administration place a high priority in supporting their community partners,” said gallery manager and artist Sharon LaLonde. “We at ARTWRX Studio/Gallery are grateful to the Airport Commission’s staff for their enthusiasm and attention to detail, along with the opportunity the venue provides to showcase the local works to airport visitors.”

ARTWRX (formerly Art Alchemy Studio) is an artist-run collective that share space and the experience of art making. The studio is currently open by appointment, and scheduled openings on Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (observing pandemic protocols).

For those unable to attend in person, the works may be viewed on the Airport’s website. Most works are available for sale by contacting ARTWRX Studio, or via the artist directly. The exhibit runs until mid-November.