Comox Valley Art Gallery Film Series returns to Landmark Cinemas

The final film of the 2022 Comox Valley Art Gallery Film Series is Scarborough, a film about three children in a low-income neighbourhood. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Art Gallery’s film series is back, after more than two years of postponement due to COVID-19.

Tickets and passes are on sale now. The First film opens Oct. 2, with Fire and Ice, by Sara Dosa.

The films series, an ongoing fundraiser for CVAG, screens films from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) – Film Circuit.

Passes for all 6 films are $75 for CVAG members and $81 for non-members. Tickets for individual screenings are $14 for CVAG members and $15 for non-members.

Tickets can be purchased at the gallery, 580 Duncan Avenue in Courtenay, Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your call purchase tickets by credit card by calling 250-338-6211.

All films are at Landmark Cinemas, 2655 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay.

The films scheduled for this fall are:

Fire of Love

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

This National Geographic production is a stunning work of cinema, featuring a procession of jaw-dropping images from the maw of erupting volcanoes. Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things: each other and volcanoes. A story of primordial creation and destruction, we follow these bold explorers as they venture into the unknown.

Petite Maman

Sunday, Oct 16 at 5 p.m.

Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home to begin the difficult process of cleaning out its contents. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbour her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory and connection.

Phantom of the Open

Sunday, Oct 30 at 5 p.m.

Amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, manages to gain entry to the 1976 British Open Golf Championship qualification round despite being a complete novice and becomes a folk hero in the process.

Official Competition

Sunday, Nov 13 at 5 p.m.

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride.

Run Woman Run

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

An indigenous comedy starring Dakota Ray Hebert as Beck, a single mom whose life has fallen apart when she is diagnosed with diabetes. She decides to pull her life back together, reclaim her dreams, family and honour her life by training to run a marathon with a very unlikely coach.

Scarborough

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Three children in a low-income neighbourhood learn the value of community, passion and resilience over the course of a school year through an after-school program resulting in lifting up their families and helping them to overcome obstacles placed in their way.

Visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com for more information.

