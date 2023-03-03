Julian Rendell of MakeItZone will be the onsite facilitator for people who want to try their hand at 3D artmaking at the Comox Valley Art Gallery on March 11. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting a 3D artmaking open house

March 11 is 3D day at the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

The gallery is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where Julian Rendell of MakeItZone will provide onsite facilitation for people who want to try their hand at 3D printing, laser cutting or CNC creation.

The day will also include a 1 p.m. talk with Alex Poruchnyk, a Winnipeg artist whose work weaves 3D scanning, modelling, sculpture, installation, animation, video and performance.

Poruchnyk will provide his talk virtually. You can watch it with an audience at CVAG, or join online by following the link on the CVAG website (comoxvalleyartgallery.com/) or Facebook page.

The events are free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The open house and talk are part of Michael Fernandes’ exhibition “Don’t Know,” which includes a public open studio where visitors have access to work stations and materials for creating their own work.

CVAG is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details about gallery programming, visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

