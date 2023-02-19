Nina Wedberg Thulin working with Jeff Brett on creating new artwork that will be part of the installation at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting Swedish artist’s first Canadian exhibition

Nina Wedberg Thulin, a multi-disciplinary artist from Sweden, will provide an artist talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 for the opening of her site installation, The Source Project, at the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

The event is free, refreshments will be provided, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Source Project will run in CVAG’s Gather:Place until April 1. It will feature new work that Wedberg Thulin has created while participating in a creative residency at CVAG since mid-January, as well as work that has travelled with the artist.

Wedberg Thulin lives in Stockholm. She works with sculpture, painting, film and sound, and has exhibited in Japan, the U.S. and Europe. This is her first exhibition in Canada.

Wedberg Thulin’s installation is part of CVAG’s OPEN REALITY convergent program. The gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by visiting www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

