Comox Valley Art Gallery hosts award-winning Indigenous poet for a reading

Award-winning poet and author Joseph Dandurand will deliver a reading at the Comox Valley Art Gallery Friday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Dandurand is a member of Kwantlen First Nation, located on the Fraser River near Vancouver. He is the director of the Kwantlen Cultural Centre and is also the Heritage/Lands Officer for his people.

His 2019 poetry collection The East Side of It All was shortlisted for Griffin Poetry Prize. In 2021 he received the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence.

Visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com for more details about Gallery programs and events.

The current convergent program “Open : Reality” is running until April 1, and includes maker stations where everyone is invited to create their own work.

CVAG is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ArtComox Valley