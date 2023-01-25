The Comox Valley Art Gallery is located at 580 Duncan Avenue, in Courtenay. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Art Gallery hosts day of hands-on activities on Jan. 28

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will host a day of hands-on activities on Saturday, Jan. 28 to mark the closing of the exhibition “Real Reality.”

The activities are free, and everyone is welcome to drop in any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The day includes a gathering at 1 p.m. with artists and curators, featuring artist talks, conversation, and a video presentation of “Threading In-Between,” filmed onsite during Geneviève Johnson’s installation residency at CVAG.

Throughout the day, people of all ages can engage in various make stations, including:

• Express your own inspirations at the Lego make table and see Lego model of CVAG created by local students in Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STREAM).

• Make a stop-motion short video using the set-up created by STREAM students and artist Caresse Nadeau.

• Try needle felting and drop spindle spinning — kits are part of Bran Mackie’s fibre-based project, For the Future.

• Collaborate by adding your own work to the stitching and movement installation by Johnson, Threading Side by Side.

• Contribute to the art data project by Sarah Emery Clarke, Let’s Be Islands Together.

Gallery visitors can also see an installation created and curated by fine arts students from North Island College.

Find out more about events at CVAG by visiting www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

