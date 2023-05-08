Comox Valley Art Gallery offering unique floating exhibit at Goose Spit

The public is invited to participate in a unique art project – a floating camera obscura – this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 12-14) at Goose Spit, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Created and presented by artist Don Lawrence, Coastal Camera Obscura III is part of the Comox Valle Art Gallery’s Return to Water convergent program.

Comox Valley Kayaks is providing kayaks and guides, and people of all ages are invited to enter a floating, tent-like structure anchored on the inside of Goose Spit.

As Lawrence explains, “camera obscura” is a Latin term used to describe the optical effect of admitting light through a small opening into a darkened room. The result is an inverted projection of whatever the apparatus is looking toward.

“Having paddled the short distance from shore, the participants will find themselves inside a small optical theatre, with an image of the surrounding landscape cast inside by way of a simple lens elevated a few feet above the water at the narrow end of the darkened space,” says Lawrence in his artist statement.

Lawrence will provide an artist talk on the beach at Goose Spit at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. The talk, and visits to the floating camera obscura, are free of charge with donations gratefully accepted.

Throughout all three days, Lawrence will be on site. His assistants and members of the CVAG team will also offer beachside make-art activities for all ages.

To participate, go to the last parking area on the lagoon side of Goose Spit during the listed hours.

Waivers must be signed prior to participation. Individuals under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

You can learn more about Lawrence’s project by visiting the Return to Water program at the Comox Valley Art Gallery, where Images, drawings, concept models, and publications describe the development and site-specific presentations of Coastal Camera Obscura. Lawrence has previously installed the project in the waters of Newfoundland and Vancouver.

The Return to Water program also includes the video installation GO FISH by Scott Smith and Nettie Wild, and the lens-based work of artist Sarah Crawley in the exhibition as the wind blew: the ground beneath me | at the water’s edge | in its path. The program runs until May 27.