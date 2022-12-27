Comox Valley Art Gallery releases winter/spring film fest schedule

Tickets are on sale now for the Comox Valley Art Gallery’s 2023 winter/spring film series.

The series will kick off with “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On”, which will run on Sunday, Jan. 8, and Wednesday, Jan. 11.

All films in the series will run on Sundays and Wednesdays. They start at 5 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas, 2655 Cliffe Ave. Viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, and arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the screenings.

The CVAG film series features selections from the Toronto International Film Festival Circuit. The schedule for the 2003 winter/spring series is:

Jan. 8 and 11 — “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On”

The life, music, and activism of legendary Indigenous singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie are explored in this documentary that is as captivating as its subject, who smashed through barriers to become an inspiration to fans and fellow musicians alike.

Jan. 22 and 25 — “The Territory”

Partially shot by the film’s subjects and filmed over the course of several years, director Alex Pritz’s feature documentary debut follows the struggle of the Uru-eu-wau-wau people as they defend their land from deforestation. With breathtaking cinematography of the dramatic landscape as parts of the Amazon rainforest burn, The Territory offers insight into the precious — and precarious — ecosystems under threat.

Feb. 5 and 8 — “My Small Land”

A coming-of-age story exploring the tragic realities of Kurdish refugees. Director Emma Kawawada delivers a touching first film about the timeless and universal struggle to find your place.

Feb. 19 and 22 — “Rosie”

Métis writer-director-actor Gail Maurice’s feature film debut tells the story of a suddenly orphaned Indigenous girl and her newly chosen family in Montreal in the 1980s.

March 5 and 8 — “EO”

84-year-old Polish master Jerzy Skolimowski’s gripping new drama, which shared the Jury Prize in this year’s Cannes competition, follows a sentient donkey as it experiences the best and worst mankind has to offer.

March 19 and 22 — “Close”

Thirteen-year-old boys Léo and Rémi spend the long summer holidays in innocent intimacy, but come the school year, their close friendship is thrown into disarray as their relationship is noticed and commented on by their contemporaries.

April 2 and 5 — “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Academy Award–winning documentarian Laura Poitras chronicles the life and work of famed artist Nan Goldin, including her protests against the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin.

April 16 and 19 — “Triangle of Sadness”

Models Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), embark on an ill-fated luxury yacht trip, which featured Woody Harrelson as the ship’s captain. A troubling, gleefully misanthropic social satire, Triangle of Sadness will, like Force Majeure, spark endless debate — and no doubt wreak havoc on the cruise industry.

Visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com for more details about the films, including trailers.

Tickets are individual films are $15, or $14 for Gallery members. Passes for the whole series are $105, or $98 for Gallery members.

You can purchase tickets at the Gallery, or by credit/debit over the phone by calling 250-338-6211.

Proceeds from the film series go toward programming at the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

If seats are available, you can purchase tickets with cash prior to each screening at the Landmark Cinema. Screenings are often sold out, so it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance if possible.

