Comox Valley Art Gallery’s spring film series concludes with ‘Triangle of Sadness’

The award-winning comedy “Triangle of Sadness” will be the final film of this year’s winter/spring film series presented by the Comox Valley Art Gallery. Photo supplied

The award-winning comedy Triangle of Sadness will be the final film of this year’s winter/spring film series presented by the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

Tickets are still available for both the Sunday, April 16, 5 p.m. screening and the Wednesday, April 19, 5 p.m. screening at Landmark Cinemas in Courtenay.

Triangle of Sadness is a wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner by director Ruben Östlund. The film turns social hierarchy upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.

Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaga (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise aboard a superyacht for the uber-rich in exchange for social media promotion. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

The film was also nominated for three Academy Awards and co-stars Woody Harrelson as the ship’s captain.

You can purchase tickets in person at the Comox Valley Art Gallery, or over the phone by calling 250-338-6211. You can also purchase tickets at Landmark Cinema starting at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the screening – cash only.

Tickets are $15, or $14 for CVAG members.

The film starts promptly at 5 p.m. Please arrive at least 10 minutes early.

Comox Valley Regional DistrictMovies