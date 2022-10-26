Artist Gail Neuls will be having her yearly large inventory clearance sale of her original paintings in her home at 3350 Fraser rd. Courtenay, Oct. 28-30

Comox Valley artist hosting annual private art sale

Comox Valley artist Gail Neuls will be having her yearly large inventory clearance sale of her original paintings in her home at 3350 Fraser rd. Courtenay.

Neuls is forever exploring new avenues of creativity by mixing media and attempting different textural effects.

Her love for colour is very evident in her paintings. She says it brings cheer and life to a photo that is drab and dull and captures nature in a decorative manner. Both the realistic and abstraction are visible and somewhat mysterious.

“It is so wonderful and totally exciting to have so much freedom to not hold back any imagination in expressing myself,” said Neuls.

She looks forward to opening her doors to everyone Oct. 28-30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

