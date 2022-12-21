Comox Valley arts community members get government grants

Two people watch a screening of A Letter From the Ocean, an 11-minute looped video that plays on a large screen in Comox Valley Art Gallery’s southern window facing Duncan Avenue. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is one of more than 250 groups and artists that will share $2.7 million in BC Arts Council (BCAC) grants to support a more inclusive and diverse arts sector.

The BCAC is working to build a more diverse and equitable funding structure to support the arts and culture community. The work is in alignment with government priorities and responds to stakeholder feedback received from consultations held by Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film.

The funding includes scholarships, project assistance for performing artists and professional organizations, and arts-based community development. Grants range from $3,000 to $48,000.

CVAG received a $25,000 grant.

A couple of local artists also received funding.

Anne Cumming and Gabrielle Moore-Pratt each received. received $6,000 grants each.

“With these awards, recipients will have more support as they continue to pursue artistic passions, community programs, and so much more,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “Community art and performance brings people together, fosters creativity, and makes Courtenay-Comox a more equitable and inclusive place to live.”

Priority was given to equity-deserving organizations and artists as well as to communities outside of the capital region and Greater Vancouver.

