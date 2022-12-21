Two people watch a screening of A Letter From the Ocean, an 11-minute looped video that plays on a large screen in Comox Valley Art Gallery’s southern window facing Duncan Avenue. Photo supplied

Two people watch a screening of A Letter From the Ocean, an 11-minute looped video that plays on a large screen in Comox Valley Art Gallery’s southern window facing Duncan Avenue. Photo supplied

Comox Valley arts community members get government grants

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is one of more than 250 groups and artists that will share $2.7 million in BC Arts Council (BCAC) grants to support a more inclusive and diverse arts sector.

The BCAC is working to build a more diverse and equitable funding structure to support the arts and culture community. The work is in alignment with government priorities and responds to stakeholder feedback received from consultations held by Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film.

The funding includes scholarships, project assistance for performing artists and professional organizations, and arts-based community development. Grants range from $3,000 to $48,000.

CVAG received a $25,000 grant.

A couple of local artists also received funding.

Anne Cumming and Gabrielle Moore-Pratt each received. received $6,000 grants each.

“With these awards, recipients will have more support as they continue to pursue artistic passions, community programs, and so much more,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “Community art and performance brings people together, fosters creativity, and makes Courtenay-Comox a more equitable and inclusive place to live.”

Priority was given to equity-deserving organizations and artists as well as to communities outside of the capital region and Greater Vancouver.

BC governmentComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: The silent film era roars again in ‘Babylon’

Just Posted

Vintage Christmas card, no date
Christmas Commen-Terry: A tradition continues

Snowplow tackles snow buildup on Highway 19. Mainroad COntracting photo
VIDEO: When the weather is the worst, snowplow crews head out to work

A man uses a snowblower to clear snow from a sidewalk in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in some regions of British Columbia as snowfall send tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver. Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Cancellations at YVR airport, BC Ferries as heavy snow and extreme cold blankets B.C.

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo
North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close

Pop-up banner image