Comox Valley-raised Miles Olsen returns to the area for a book-signing event. Photo supplied

Comox Valley author hosting talk, book signing

Comox Valley-raised author Miles Olsen is returning to the area for a free, public event in celebration of his most recent book, How To Open The Heart: An Incredible Journey Into Vulnerability, Empathy, And The Transformation Of Consciousness.

Olsen will be at the Little Red Church in Comox (2182 Comox Ave) at 7 p.m. June 17 for an author talk on the fascinating story behind the book’s creation, a Q&A, and a book signing.

An autobiographical adventure story, this new book has been making waves with readers captivated by its honest, direct, and humorous portrayal of one person’s path towards vulnerability and empathy.

This event is free to the public.

For more information, visit: milesolsen.com/events

authorComox Valley

Previous story
Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee celebration takes a ratings bow
Next story
PODCAST: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Just Posted

Laila Trogneux-Goosen is a Comox Valley resident and the winner for achievement in snort laughing from the 2022 World Laughing Championships held virtually May 1. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Off The Page podcast: A Winning Laugh with Laila Trogneux-Goosen

Justin Smith of Courtenay was last heard from on May 27, 2022. Photo submitted
Police seeking help to locate 40-year-old Courtenay man

Scientists have noted an increased prevalence of breast cancer and brain tumours amongst people living with long-term exposure to air pollution caused by fossil fuel combustion engines. ADOBE STOCK IMAGES
OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: Air pollution is detrimental to everyone

Angie Prescott, manager of Courtenay Community Programs for the John Howard Society of North Island, Courtenay Coun. Doug Hillian, and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard at the newly-opened Foundry Comox Valley. The facility for youth, located at 575 10 Street in Courtenay, officially opened on Monday, June 6. Photo supplied.
Facility to support youth struggling with mental health and substance use opens in the Comox Valley