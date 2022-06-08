Comox Valley author hosting talk, book signing

Comox Valley-raised author Miles Olsen is returning to the area for a free, public event in celebration of his most recent book, How To Open The Heart: An Incredible Journey Into Vulnerability, Empathy, And The Transformation Of Consciousness.

Olsen will be at the Little Red Church in Comox (2182 Comox Ave) at 7 p.m. June 17 for an author talk on the fascinating story behind the book’s creation, a Q&A, and a book signing.

An autobiographical adventure story, this new book has been making waves with readers captivated by its honest, direct, and humorous portrayal of one person’s path towards vulnerability and empathy.

This event is free to the public.

For more information, visit: milesolsen.com/events

