Comox Valley Children’s and Youth choirs co-hosting spring concert

The Comox Valley Children’s and Youth choirs (CVCC) are performingan upcoming live concert titled: Spring Sing! At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17; all are welcome at the Comox Valley Presbyterian Church by donation.

Under the musical direction of Sophie Simard and assistant director Hannah Slomp, both Cumberland and Comox children’s choirs, plus the Comox youth choir, will join en masse on the stage, and will perform a short family-friendly program.

Spring Sing! will feature a collection of songs including pop, folk melodies, and spring-themed music. This repertoire will illuminate the skill and enthusiasm of all choirs and will be accompanied by Coralea Klassen on piano. The concert will also feature a guest visit on guitar by PK Tessmann.

The CVCC, is a registered not-for-profit organization (Nova Voce Choral Society), which has been providing choral education programming for more than a quarter of a century in the Comox Valley. Choral education with the CVCC is designed to promote musicianship, the personal and social well-being of young singers of school age, and to instill in children a love of singing in a safe and non-competitive environment.

On behalf of the choirs, the artistic and nanagement team, and the board of Ddirectors, we sincerely look forward to performing for you! Be warned that we will strive to add a little sparkle of wonder into your heart on this Spring evening in May.

Children are welcome in the audience. Please mark your calendars, and join the choirs at the Comox Valley Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. for a delightful evening of choral music by donation.

