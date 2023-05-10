Comox Valley Children’s and Youth choirs co-hosting spring concert

The Comox Valley Children’s and Youth choirs (CVCC) are performingan upcoming live concert titled: Spring Sing! At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17; all are welcome at the Comox Valley Presbyterian Church by donation.
Under the musical direction of Sophie Simard and assistant director Hannah Slomp, both Cumberland and Comox children’s choirs, plus the Comox youth choir, will join en masse on the stage, and will perform a short family-friendly program.
Spring Sing! will feature a collection of songs including pop, folk melodies, and spring-themed music. This repertoire will illuminate the skill and enthusiasm of all choirs and will be accompanied by Coralea Klassen on piano. The concert will also feature a guest visit on guitar by PK Tessmann.
Children are welcome in the audience. Please mark your calendars, and join the choirs at the Comox Valley Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. for a delightful evening of choral music by donation.