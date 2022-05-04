Comox Valley Children’s and Youth Choirs to perform at Filberg Park

The Comox Valley Children’s and Youth Choirs are performing an outdoor concert on the main stage at Filberg Park, Wednesday May 11, at 6 p.m. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

The Comox Valley Children’s and Youth Choirs (CVCC) are performing an outdoor concert on the main stage at Filberg Park, Wednesday May 11, at 6 p.m.

Admission will be by donation, and there are already rumors floating around that patrons will be able to enjoy some wonderful home-baked goodies to go along with the lovely music.

Aptly entitled, “Spring Garden Party,” the concert, under the expert direction of Gina Davis, will feature an eclectic selection of music ranging from Leonard Cohen and Coldplay, to selections from “The Greatest Showman.”

This repertoire will illuminate the skill and enthusiasm of both choirs, and they will be accompanied by the wonderful Hannah Slomp on piano.

The CVCC, also known as the Nova Voce Choral Society, has been active for more than a quarter of a century, and it provides high quality choral music programming to school-aged children and youth in the Comox Valley.

It is a broad-based program promoting the personal and social well-being of young singers, paving the way for them to experience a beautiful life-long journey into the wonders of choral music.

As the reader can imagine, the past two years have been fraught with challenges, but the choir has managed to rise above each and every one of these difficulties by offering rehearsals via zoom, in person with masks, and we are now easing back to a more normal rehearsal and concert plan. In addition, we were chosen as the top choir in this year’s Community Choice Awards as sponsored by the Comox Valley Record.

So mark your calendars, and join others at the Filberg in Comox on Wednesday May 11 at 6 p.m. for a delightful evening of choral delight.

