Comox Valley choir scene bursting with opportunity

The Comox Valley boasts at least 12 different choirs, appealing to singers of all levels. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Did you know that many more Canadians sing in choirs than play hockey?

A 2017 study showed that almost 10 per cent of Canadian adults had sung in a choir in the last year.

The Comox Valley may well exceed that, with at least a dozen community choirs, plus many church choirs. Conductor John Hooper first visited the valley in 2020.

“I come from Edmonton, and I am so impressed by the strength of the choral scene here.”

A look at the list of community choirs shows that while all groups have a goal of building community through song, each choir has a unique niche in the choral scene.

There are mixed choirs, choirs for men, for women, for children, choirs that sing different types of music, right from jazz to big classical works. If you are looking for a choir to join, there is definitely something for you. And in a few months, listeners will have a huge selection of music to delight the ears.

• Celebration Singers Community Choirs (www.celebrationsingers.ca ) are three non-auditioned community choirs – a large mixed-voice choir, a women’s choir called Grace Notes and a men’s ensemble called Men of Note. They strive to develop musical excellence and foster a sense of joy, sharing and community. A wide-ranging repertoire includes classical, ballads, folk, gospel, multi-cultural and multi-lingual, and contemporary. They offer a fun, safe, warm and uplifting environment where singers of all skill levels are welcome.

• The Comox Valley Children’s & Youth Choirs (www.comoxvalleychildrenschoir.com) are choirs for children and youth ages 7-17. Young singers are provided with quality vocal instruction and leadership, exposure to a varied repertoire, opportunities for performance and collaboration, all in a positive and supportive learning environment. Now in its 26th season, our singers will continue to nurture connections between friends, learn new skills, and experience the joy of singing together in our community.

• Island Voices Chamber Choir (www.islandvoiceschamberchoir.bc.ca) is an auditioned mixed-voice ensemble which strives to “sing excellent music excellently.” Performance repertoire focuses on a wide variety of mostly a cappella compositions, including Canadian and international works. Rehearsals are held in Black Creek, with a fast pace that is both challenging and fun. Choristers are committed to improving their musical and technical skills, but also to creating a supportive environment where teamwork is prized.

• Just in Time Choirs (www.justintimechoirs.ca) is an umbrella name for a group of three choirs whose mission is “connecting through song.” There is an “everyone welcome” large choir, Unplugged, and two smaller 12-16 voice auditioned groups: the Jems, a treble ensemble; and Vocal Minority, a mixed ensemble. Just in Time performs contemporary repertoire, including a range of modern genres, such as jazz, pop, rock, soul, folk, and swing. The choirs offer a warm, positive, supportive vibe and singers of all levels have a place in Just in Time.

• The North Island Choral Society (www.northislandchoral.ca) has been singing classical music in the Comox Valley for 38 years, performing major choral works usually accompanied by an orchestra. They have performed works by Handel, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, and many others. This is a non-auditioned choir that welcomes those of all ages who want to sing classical choral music.

• The Quarantones (www.quarantonesensemble.com) is a 12-man auditioned chorus directed by Denise Marquette and accompanied by Kelly Thomas. Together since 2020 (hence the name), the chorus sings male chorus music from a variety of genres and styles. They perform multiple times per year, often with a specific theme, such as last year’s concert of sea shanties, and this fall’s concert Lest We Forget.

It is worth noting that two Valley Choirs have other purposes than making music – they give even more to the community, through support in difficult times.

• The Canadian Military Wives Choir (CMWC) is a three-part women’s choir and all members are partners of currently serving Canadian Forces personnel or are currently serving Canadian Forces members. They come together weekly to sing, make new friends, and have fun. The choir is all about support — both vocal and personal. If you’re interested in joining this Comox choir; booking us for an event; or learning more information, email canadianmwc.comox@gmail.com.

• The Comox Valley Threshold Choir (http://thresholdchoir.org/comoxvalley) began in September 2016 as part of a 20-year international movement using song to comfort those at the threshold of life. Using soft caring voices, they blend in unison and harmony, offering their singing as gentle blessings, not as entertainment.

This is a gift; there is no charge, and they are not affiliated with any religion. They sing regularly, in trios, at bedside for individuals in private homes, hospitals, at Hospice, for MAiDs, Memorials and Celebrations of Life, and for local Seniors’ residences, when requested.

As Mary Gray, NICS president and member of Grace Notes points out, “We are well and truly blessed to live in a community where so many people can gather and experience the joy of singing. There are so many choirs that sometimes it’s hard to find a concert date that doesn’t conflict. Now isn’t that fantastic!”

ALSO: Labour Day weekend brings folk festival to Cumberland

Comox ValleyEntertainment