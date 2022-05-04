Comox Valley Concert Band celebrates 75 years with Mother’s Day concert

The Comox Valley Concert Band’s annual Mother’s Day Concert on May 8 will celebrate 75 years of live music in the Valley.

Since 1947, the band has continuously performed at community functions, festivals and fundraisers. It has been a regular at Remembrance Day services in Cumberland, July 1 Canada Day celebrations in Courtenay and Marine Days in Comox as well as numerous concerts, most recently with the Evergreen Club.

Along with some historical notes, (bands have been playing in the Valley since 1885), the audience will hear musical hits through seven decades. Marches, musicals, and medleys that feature the sweet sounds of 45 local musicians (with some over 75 years old) under the direction of Denise Marquette.

What were folks listening to in 1947, anyway? Old standbys from the ’30s and ’40s and before, and later, the early years of rock and roll with an ever increasing number of show tunes. The band plays them all, including a recent composition of video game loops.

Hear about the band’s annual march in the PNE parade, its rifle shooting practice on the grounds of present day Vanier High School, which give a whole new meaning to the terms marcato and staccato. Not to mention prancing round the May pole during Cumberland’s May 1 celebrations.

You’ll also meet James Bond, a wonderful undercover soloist whose career neatly spans the seven decades of the Comox Valley Concert Band. “Nobody does it better.”

All this and more – for only $10 – (children under 12 are free) almost too good to be true! Join us for a rear-view mirror musical review. Seventy-five years in 75 minutes. Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2 p.m. Grand Hall Filberg Centre. Tickets at the door or the Filberg Centre. For more information call 250-338-1000.

Comox ValleyEntertainmentMother's Day