The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted

Comox Valley Concert Band holding outdoor Father’s Day concert

What could be more enjoyable than sitting by the ocean on a Sunday afternoon listening to a big band play great music? How about enjoying it all with your dad by your side?

The Comox Valley Concert Band, sponsored by Comox Recreation, is back for its annual Father’s Day Concert on the Green (Marina Park in Comox).

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit back and relax as this 40-piece concert band celebrates its 75th anniversary and entertains audiences young and old. The band’s repertoire is diverse and exciting with classic jazz pieces (They Can’t Take That Away From Me), Broadway hits (Thanks for the Memory), and great movie marches (Bridge on the River Kwai and Raiders of the Lost Ark). Recognizable movie themes like James Bond and Game of Thrones will draw audiences in for more. Westside Story and Jersey Boys medleys might entice some people to get up and dance.

Come to the Comox Marina Park for this afternoon concert on Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m.

Whatever your favourite music genre might be, the Comox Valley Concert Band is sure to please.

ALSO: Simms Park Summer Concert Series lineup

Comox ValleyConcertsFather's Day

Previous story
Fred Penner, George Leach among Canada Day performers

Just Posted

Three youths broke into the Mex Liquor Store at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, and stole merchandise. Earlier in the evening, the same trio shoplifted a case of beer, then returned and stabbed a person who denied them re-entry into the store. Photo by Terry Farrell
Three youths arrested after stabbing incident at Courtenay liquor store

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted
Comox Valley Concert Band holding outdoor Father’s Day concert

Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North video ambassador Alli Epp is looking forward to this year’s Bid To Build online auction. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity #BidtoBuild Online Auction returns for third year

The Cumberland Home, Garden and Culture Crawl goes Saturday, June 25. Photo supplied.
Cumberland Home, Garden and Culture Crawl coming soon