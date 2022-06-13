Comox Valley Concert Band holding outdoor Father’s Day concert

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted

What could be more enjoyable than sitting by the ocean on a Sunday afternoon listening to a big band play great music? How about enjoying it all with your dad by your side?

The Comox Valley Concert Band, sponsored by Comox Recreation, is back for its annual Father’s Day Concert on the Green (Marina Park in Comox).

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit back and relax as this 40-piece concert band celebrates its 75th anniversary and entertains audiences young and old. The band’s repertoire is diverse and exciting with classic jazz pieces (They Can’t Take That Away From Me), Broadway hits (Thanks for the Memory), and great movie marches (Bridge on the River Kwai and Raiders of the Lost Ark). Recognizable movie themes like James Bond and Game of Thrones will draw audiences in for more. Westside Story and Jersey Boys medleys might entice some people to get up and dance.

Come to the Comox Marina Park for this afternoon concert on Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m.

Whatever your favourite music genre might be, the Comox Valley Concert Band is sure to please.

