Comox Valley Concert Band performing Mother’s Day concert

The Comox Valley Concert Band will perform at the Florence Filberg Centre on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14. Photo supplied

Audiences are in for a musical trip down memory lane when they come to the Florence Filberg Centre on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14.

The Evergreen Club presents the Comox Valley Concert Band’s “Soundtrack Flashbacks,” a rousing concert highlighting some wonderful songs of our past.

Director Denise Marquette has chosen some of her favourite pieces to showcase this accomplished band and its talented players.

“We lived through some amazing musical times! There’s nothing better than sitting back and listening to a soundtrack of our early lives,” said Marquette.

You may have memories of your family gathering once a year to watch the classic movie The Wizard of Oz. The concert will take you back there with its medley of those familiar tunes. Gershwin fans will love Fascinating Rhythm, Embraceable You and just a taste of Rhapsody in Blue. Stevie Wonder lovers will thoroughly enjoy a medley of his greatest hits. Welcome to the ’80s!

And what’s a concert band without a few old-fashioned marches and polkas? American Patrol and Hootenanny might bring back memories of your own experiences in band or high school square dance class. You’ll be sure to tap your toe or nod your head to Syncopated Clock.

Bring the whole family to the Florence Filberg Centre on Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. Everyone is sure to find a favourite or two in this “Soundtrack Flashback.” For more information contact www.evergreenclub.ca (250-338-1000). Tickets are $10 and available in advance at the Filberg Centre or at the door (children under 12 are free).

ALSO: Betty Annand book launch at Filberg Centre May 14

Live musicMother's Day