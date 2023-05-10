The Comox Valley Concert Band will perform at the Florence Filberg Centre on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Concert Band will perform at the Florence Filberg Centre on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Concert Band performing Mother’s Day concert

Audiences are in for a musical trip down memory lane when they come to the Florence Filberg Centre on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14.

The Evergreen Club presents the Comox Valley Concert Band’s “Soundtrack Flashbacks,” a rousing concert highlighting some wonderful songs of our past.

Director Denise Marquette has chosen some of her favourite pieces to showcase this accomplished band and its talented players.

“We lived through some amazing musical times! There’s nothing better than sitting back and listening to a soundtrack of our early lives,” said Marquette.

You may have memories of your family gathering once a year to watch the classic movie The Wizard of Oz. The concert will take you back there with its medley of those familiar tunes. Gershwin fans will love Fascinating Rhythm, Embraceable You and just a taste of Rhapsody in Blue. Stevie Wonder lovers will thoroughly enjoy a medley of his greatest hits. Welcome to the ’80s!

And what’s a concert band without a few old-fashioned marches and polkas? American Patrol and Hootenanny might bring back memories of your own experiences in band or high school square dance class. You’ll be sure to tap your toe or nod your head to Syncopated Clock.

Bring the whole family to the Florence Filberg Centre on Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. Everyone is sure to find a favourite or two in this “Soundtrack Flashback.” For more information contact www.evergreenclub.ca (250-338-1000). Tickets are $10 and available in advance at the Filberg Centre or at the door (children under 12 are free).

ALSO: Betty Annand book launch at Filberg Centre May 14

Live musicMother's Day

Previous story
King Charles III makes virtual appearance on ‘American Idol’
Next story
Ripcordz and La Chinga headline heavy music weekend in Cumberland

Just Posted

A group gathers outside Comox Valley Regional District headquarters to protest the continued sitting of Coun. David Frisch, who wants to continue serving as a city councillor despite calls for resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Group gathers outside Courtenay council meeting to protest David Frisch’s choice to stay

Jane Dawson, a recent graduate of the CVRR 5k Clinic, completes the Bazan Bay 5k Photo credit: Joe Camilleri
Comox Valley runners excel at Bazen Bay 5k

Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. (Still from trailer)
Documentary recounts 75th anniversary of historic conflict between Israel and Palestine

The Haighs the standards they’ve since set for themselves when importing products to sell at their garden centre. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Paradise Plants setting standards for their business

Pop-up banner image