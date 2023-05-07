Comox Valley high school students featured at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit

Medicine Power by Dani Bilozaze-Lewis is one of the pieces on display at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit, which features works by local high school students. Photo submitted Prise, by Mara Combe, is one of the pieces on display at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit, which features works by local high school students. Photo submitted

Running from May 9-27, the Pearl Ellis Gallery presents a showcase of artwork by secondary students of École Au-cœur-de-l’île, Georges P. Vanier Secondary and Highland Secondary schools.

With a wide variety of styles and subject matter using a number of different mediums, the exhibition is well worth a visit to see the creativity of our community’s talented, young artists.

A selection of works from Highland’s Grade 11/12 visual arts students includes several dynamic canvases painted in acrylic, as well as watercolour paintings, mixed media and digital pieces, a plexiglass mobile, and a ceramic sculpted vase. “Any opportunity to display is an opportunity for empowerment and self-confidence growth, and the student artists are excited about seeing their own art hanging in the gallery,” ” said teacher and artist Barb Mareck.

The Vanier Senior work comprises a collection of large-format acrylic paintings created by independent study students, as well as a series of mixed media pieces inspired by the song Ahmed by Lowkey. The acrylic paintings showcase a diverse range of styles and themes, from neo-expressionism to realism, and demonstrate a mastery of technique and a keen eye for color and composition. The mixed media works incorporate a variety of materials to create complex and layered compositions that reflect the themes and emotions of the song. Ahmed deals with the plight of refugees trying to crosss the Mediterranean to Europe. Together, these pieces offer a powerful testament to the creativity and talent of young artists, and showcase a diverse range of styles and approaches.

The Au-cœur-de-l’île students are small in number but mighty in heart. While they explore various mediums in class, most of the pieces submitted are acrylic paintings or mixed media art.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, May 11, 5:30-8 p.m. Many of the artists and art teachers will be available to discuss the work, and refreshments will be served. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

art exhibitComox ValleySchool District 71