Comox Valley Nature webinar addresses Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels

Comox Valley Nature hosts an online lecture with Donavan Jacobsen.

The lecture entitled “Update on the National Strategy to address Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels” is on Sunday, March 19, 7–9 p.m.

The lecture entitled "Update on the National Strategy to address Canada's wrecked and abandoned vessels" is on Sunday, March 19, 7–9 p.m.

Comox Valley Nature has made arrangements to have a live, online webinar for the presentation. To register, go to bit.ly/3JjMDqe

The Government of Canada recognizes that wrecked and abandoned vessels can pose hazards to the environment, public health and safety, and local economies such as fishing and tourism industries. Most owners are responsible and maintain and dispose of their vessels properly. However, the small percentage that is not responsible can create significant impacts on our coastal communities, with the burden for costly clean-up often falling on Canadian taxpayers.

In November 2016, the Government of Canada launched the $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan, to improve marine safety and responsible shipping, protect Canada’s marine environment and help advance Indigenous reconciliation. A key element of the 2016 Oceans Protection Plan was the commitment to develop a national strategy to address Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels. This comprehensive strategy focused on the prevention and removal of problem vessels. The webinar will outline the strategy and provide an update on progress, as well as provide information on ways the public can report vessels to responsible authorities.

Donavan Jacobsen has been a manager for Transport Canada for six years in the area of environmental policy. This includes managing the teams responsible for work in support of the Vessels of Concern file. Prior to working with Transport Canada, Donavan worked at Indigenous Services Canada in the areas of community infrastructure and economic development, and at Industry Canada on renewable energy industries. Donavan has master’s and undergraduate degrees in political science with specializations in comparative politics and international relations. Although Jacobsen technically works out of Ottawa, he proudly calls the Comox Valley home, having worked remotely here since 2020.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about the national strategy to address wrecked and abandoned vessels in Canadian waters.

Meetings are open to the public. The lectures are free, though a $4 contribution from non-members is appreciated. New memberships are always welcomed.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can visit cvnature.ca/

