Comox Valley photographers to be showcased at next Pearl Ellis exhibit

Northern Harrier-Stretching by B. Walwork is one of the prints on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery from Feb. 28-March 18. Photo supplied “Arrival at Port” by Bob Ell is one of the pieces on exhibit at the Pearl Ellis Gallery from Feb. 28-March 18. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Photographic Society’s (CVPS) Showcase exhibit of photographic prints opens at the Pearl Ellis Gallery on Feb. 28, with 26 prints on display.

The exhibit runs until Saturday, March 18.

2022 saw many changes with the lifting of restrictions around COVID. CVPS members began to organize field trips, meet in small groups with common interests (SIGs) and a few went travelling, both domestically and internationally. Small groups have organized

to work on specific aspects of the photographic process, and many of the prints on display reflect that work.

Macro and nature were two forms of photography that were popular; many of the prints reflect those interests. CVPS has continued to run its monthly meetings both in person and via Zoom, and has been using external judges to assist members making improvements to their images. All the prints in this exhibit have been juried at a meeting held on Jan. 11. Artists have used the final month to incorporate those suggestions in making their final prints.

Printing is an expensive process and more attention is paid to what makes the cut. Selecting an image to print requires more attention to detail than making a file that’s shared digitally. Printing is a slow process and forces the maker to look both at the details in the image and think critically about the results. This year’s results are nature themed to cityscapes, abstracts and street shots printed in both colour and black and white. Mixed throughout the exhibit are four oversized prints on metal and canvas.

“A print is sometimes confrontational, but in a good way… it grabs your attention and forces you to look closer,” said exhibit organizer Norm Prince.

A reception will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 1-3 p.m. Artists will be in attendance to discuss their prints and photographic processes over light snacks and coffee.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. Open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee.

For more information about the Comox Valley Photographic Society, visit www.cvps.ca, or contact Norm Prince at n_prince@telus.net

For more information about the Pearl Ellis Gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com.

art exhibitComox ValleyPhotography