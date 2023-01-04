Comox Valley Pipe Band hosting a Robbie Burns Dinner

The Comox Valley Pipe Band Society is once again hosting a Robbie Burns dinner, complete with pipes and drums, Highland dancers, and haggis.

This event will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion in Comox on Saturday, Jan. 21. Fellowship begins at 5:30 with dinner at 6:30.

There will be door prizes and fun for all.

The Comox Valley Pipe Band Society is a charitable organization that provides free music lessons to anyone wanting to learn to play the bagpipes or the drum. The pipe band can be seen leading parades in Cumberland, Courtenay and Comox.

For tickets – $50/person – or more information contact Anna at 250-465-8260.

