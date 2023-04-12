Comox Valley to host BC Choral Federation Chorfest event

Scott Leithead will be leading the Comox Valley’s BC Choral Federation Chorfest 2023 festival, May 26-27. Photo supplied

The BC Choral Federation Chorfest 2023 returns as an in-person event this year, and one of the Chorfest locations is the Comox Valley.

The theme for this year’s multi-destination choral festival is Sing Together, and the Comox Valley event, to be held May 26-27, will be led by Scott Leithead – the founder and artistic director of the award-winning Kokopelli Choir Association in Edmonton.

Leithead is a prized choral clinician who has adjudicated both national and international choral competitions. He has a passion for South African music and has been invited to direct choirs in Africa on numerous occasions. Leithead will be accompanied by a visiting artist from South Africa, Travis Fitch, who will introduce attendees to the beautiful music from his homeland.

Other locations for Chorfest 2023 are Gibsons – with clinician/conductor Rollo Dilworth, and Kelowna – with clinician/conductor Hussein Janmohamed.

“Sing Together” starts Friday, May 26 with a session from 7 – 9 p.m. and a social to follow. Saturday, May 27 offers a full day of vocal training and rehearsal culminating in a performance of the music at 7 p.m. The Vancouver Island Chamber Choir (director, Brian Tate ) and A Capella Plus (director, Patricia Plumley) will also be featured at the concert.

An early bird rate for registration prior to May 1 is $125. Regular registration, starting May 2, is $145.

For more information, visit bcchoralfed.com/courtenaychorfest/ or to register visit cdn.jotfor.ms/223627014367252.

Or contact Sheila Donvaster at sheilald@shaw.ca

