Scott Leithead will be leading the Comox Valley’s BC Choral Federation Chorfest 2023 festival, May 26-27. Photo supplied

Scott Leithead will be leading the Comox Valley’s BC Choral Federation Chorfest 2023 festival, May 26-27. Photo supplied

Comox Valley to host BC Choral Federation Chorfest event

The BC Choral Federation Chorfest 2023 returns as an in-person event this year, and one of the Chorfest locations is the Comox Valley.

The theme for this year’s multi-destination choral festival is Sing Together, and the Comox Valley event, to be held May 26-27, will be led by Scott Leithead – the founder and artistic director of the award-winning Kokopelli Choir Association in Edmonton.

Leithead is a prized choral clinician who has adjudicated both national and international choral competitions. He has a passion for South African music and has been invited to direct choirs in Africa on numerous occasions. Leithead will be accompanied by a visiting artist from South Africa, Travis Fitch, who will introduce attendees to the beautiful music from his homeland.

Other locations for Chorfest 2023 are Gibsons – with clinician/conductor Rollo Dilworth, and Kelowna – with clinician/conductor Hussein Janmohamed.

“Sing Together” starts Friday, May 26 with a session from 7 – 9 p.m. and a social to follow. Saturday, May 27 offers a full day of vocal training and rehearsal culminating in a performance of the music at 7 p.m. The Vancouver Island Chamber Choir (director, Brian Tate ) and A Capella Plus (director, Patricia Plumley) will also be featured at the concert.

An early bird rate for registration prior to May 1 is $125. Regular registration, starting May 2, is $145.

For more information, visit bcchoralfed.com/courtenaychorfest/ or to register visit cdn.jotfor.ms/223627014367252.

Or contact Sheila Donvaster at sheilald@shaw.ca

Comox Valleymusic festivals

Previous story
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

Just Posted

Makeshift shelters and pup tents, such as these erected in the Courtenay City Hall parking lot, are becoming increasingly prominent in the community as the homelessness epidemic surges in the Comox Valley. Photo by Terry Farrell.
MLA pens letter to Downtown Courtenay businesses regarding ‘the challenge of street disorder’

Tools of the trade at the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley festivals and events receive their share of $30 million government funding package

Megan Ardyche (right) and other members of Save Our Forest Team - Comox Valley wait outside Comox-Courtenay MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard’s office to hand deliver a letter for Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley conservationists stand in solidarity with Kwakiutl First Nation regarding logging

Sarah McLachlan will take to the main stage at Vancouver Island MusicFest on Friday, July 14. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island MusicFest lands international superstar Sarah McLachlan