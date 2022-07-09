Comox Valley Youth Music Centre to stage Newsies at Sid Williams Theatre

By Shari Jakubiec

Special to Black Press

Comox Valley Youth Music Centre (CYMC) Musical Theatre is excited to be back on the Sid Williams Theatre stage with our production of Newsies the Musical, July 20-23.

CYMC Musical Theatre Program is an intensive three-week musical theatre summer program designed to enhance skills and celebrate musical theatre. Students return year after year to enjoy the opportunity to work with like-minded individuals who are fully committed to performing in a full-length musical theatre production. Students arrive ready to take on the challenge that CYMC offers. Many students assist in many ways prior to and during the rehearsal period. Celine Peters has actively participated in every aspect of the preproduction process.

“The best part so far has been watching as a huge group of performers, set builders, directors, tech people and costume team get together to put on something that is absolutely magical,” said Peters.

It is amazing what happens when these students meet; they are inspired and make lifelong friendships. Jared Aitkin has returned and has been cast as Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of ‘newsies’ who dreams only of a better life. Aitkin has been attending CYMC since he was 15 years old.

It is my favourite place in the world to be,” he said. “The speed at which we create these astounding musicals is only matched by how fast we create incredible bonds and friendships with our cast mates and our creative team.”

CYMC’s world-class faculty lead the program along with top quality workshop leaders who specialize in unique areas of stagecraft. Students rehearse every day for the three-week summer program.

A typical day may include choreography, vocal work and acting training. They also attend workshops teaching speech, voice, dance and stage flighting techniques.

A rigorous schedule of rehearsals leads the students to develop their talents and hone their abilities. Students can expect long days where they will thrive in this one of a kind intensive program.

The musical theatre faculty chose Disney’s Newsies for its 2022 production.

“This is a huge and wonderful show that offers fantastic material for enthusiastic singers, actors, and dancers,” said director Lori Mazey.

A talented creative team will bring this story to life for Comox Valley audiences. With Mazey directing, this production will showcase some of the finest teachers and artistic leaders in our community. The music team includes Carol Anne Parkinson as the musical director and Carrie Lemke as the vocal coach. Lindsay Sterk is choreographing, and Robinson Wilson is fight directing. Assisting the creative team are CYMC alumni Dan Comeau, Emma Wilde and Nathaniel Johnson.

This is a production that you will not want to miss. Get your tickets today at the Sid Williams Box office on Cliffe Ave. or online at sidwilliamstheatre.com. $30 for evenings July 20-23, and $28 for the July 23 matinee.

Comox ValleyLive theatre