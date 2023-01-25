Comox Valley’s Just In Time Choirs start winter/spring term in February

The Just in Time Choirs are about to start their winter/spring session. Photo by Pam Powell

The Just In Time Choirs are beginning rehearsals for their winter/spring term in February.

The setlist theme is ‘transformation,’ highlighting and celebrating in song, the changes and transformations we all face throughout our lives. Singers of all experience levels are invited to join Just in Time ‘Unplugged,’ a mixed “Everyone Welcome” choir.

‘Unplugged’ is an ensemble of approximately 60 adult singers who meet weekly on Wednesday evenings to share in the joy of singing, encouraging each other as we grow in our vocal ability and confidence. The choir is directed by Wendy Nixon Stothert with the assistance of musical collaborator, Sean Mooney.

Weekly practices start Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 7:30-9 p.m. Registration for new and returning members opens Feb. 1 at justintimechoirs.ca under Joining the Choirs, or from the pop up link on the front page.

Payment can be made via eTransfer or credit card at a cost of $135.

Members range in ability and experience, and together, develop their skills over the course of 12 weeks. The season culminates with two concerts on May 13.

The choir offers a welcoming, fun, and uplifting environment for learning and performing. No previous experience or music reading ability is required and learning tools are provided. To register online, and to learn more about Just in Time, visit www.justintimechoirs.ca.

