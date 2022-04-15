Comox’s Filberg Festival announces 2022 entertainment lineup

Musical performances are one of many ways to be entertained at the Filberg Festival in Comox, happening this year July 29-31. File photo

Comox’s Filberg Festival has announce the first wave of artists and artisans coming to the July 29-31 event. The festival will feature two stages with renowned and local recording artists plus an expanded lineup of vendors in Western Canada’s finest artisan market.

This year’s event will host performances by Odds, The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer, Kim Churchill, Sue Medley & Friends, Luca Fogale, PIQSIQ, Strange Breed, Willie Thrasher & Linda Saddleback, Vince Vaccaro, Straightup Sevenhills, XL the Band, Gnarfunkel, Stealing Dan, Hey Honey and many more.

Bringing a fresh new look and feel in 2022, Filberg Festival is hosted in Vancouver Island’s stunning Filberg Park, with its stately trees, historic lodge, and waterfront stages. The event, poduced by MRG Live, will showcase three days of wonderful music outdoors by top recording artists and many special guests. It will also highlight the incredible talents from a curated list of the finest vendors in the artisan market.

The renowned artisan market features top crafters, jewellers, painters, and artisans selected through juried reviews. More than 130 vendors have been selected. Watch for vendors being highlighted each week on social media.

Offering more than just great music, Filberg Festival is expanding its onsite experience to include a site-wide licence to showcase the Island’s best craft beer, wines, and ciders as the stages celebrate the return to live music with some of B.C.’s best bands and family-friendly fun.

“We are excited to share with you some of the fantastic artists performing at our 38th annual Filberg Festival,” says Linda Thomas, Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association executive director. “This year will have a different look and feel, creating an outstanding experience for all those in attendance. This event is not to be missed.“We look forward to presenting this important celebration of our Vancouver Island heritage with a wonderful crew of staff and volunteers.”

Our guests can expect three full days of artists and artisans. Early bird single-day and weekend passes are on sale now.

Comoxmusic festivals