Comox’s Gardens on Anderton opens for the season on Mother’s Day

Summer is coming, the rhododendrons are ready to bloom and once again the picturesque Gardens on Anderton will be celebrating its annual Mother’s Day and season opening on Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Gardens welcome moms and families to enjoy one of the finest ornamental gardens in the Comox Valley. Admission is free or by donation at the gate.

With the sun shining and a cooling breeze, visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll among freshly sprouting trees, flowers, and shrubs. Or they may choose to sit quietly in a meditative garden or listen by the pond to water babbling over time-worn stones. All areas are wheelchair-friendly, and railings provide a safe walking environment where needed. For the little ones, there’ll be activities in the Children’s Garden, free ice cream in the Snack Shack, and each can take home their very own seed planting to watch it grow.

When it’s time for mom and family to take a rest they’ll enjoy complimentary tea and goodies in the shaded courtyard, perhaps keeping an eye open for the gardens’ magnificent resident eagles. There will be guided tours telling the gardens’ 26-year history, and an information table where visitors can learn how to become members of the Anderton Gardens Society, and how they can join the many volunteer activities available, with or without green thumbs. When it’s time to leave there’s a gift shop on the way out to discover a hidden treasure for the home.

To make it an even more special day for all the moms who come to share nature’s beauty, each will be given a beautiful wrist corsage to remember the day.

Mother’s Day is a special day at the Gardens on Anderton, traditionally marking the opening of yet another beautiful summer season. The Gardens on Anderton are located at the rear of the Anderton Nursery at 2012 Anderton Road. For more information visit www.gardensonanderton.org

